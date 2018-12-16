Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,545 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the second quarter worth about $59,835,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175,010 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth about $7,155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 241.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 402,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 12,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $671,648.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

