Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,000 Shares of Novanta Inc (NOVT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Novanta were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 58.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 13,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $983,202.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,268.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $34,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,487 shares of company stock worth $36,538,202 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOVT opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Novanta Inc has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $78.85.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.18%. Novanta’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

