Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,137 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,838,000 after buying an additional 160,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $6,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In other Insteel Industries news, Director Jon M. Ruth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,287.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $24.67 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $474.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/rhumbline-advisers-sells-3137-shares-of-insteel-industries-inc-iiin.html.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.