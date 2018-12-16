Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 26.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 495.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 77,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 15.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

