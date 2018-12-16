Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) PT Set at CHF 307 by Morgan Stanley

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 307 target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 253 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BNP Paribas set a CHF 230 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America set a CHF 265 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 259.63.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

