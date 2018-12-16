Shares of Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (CVE:RK) traded up 47.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 343,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 79,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/rockhaven-resources-rk-trading-47-4-higher.html.

Rockhaven Resources Company Profile (CVE:RK)

Rockhaven Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Klaza gold-silver property, which consist of 1,478 mineral claims covering an area of 287 square kilometers located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt, Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockhaven Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhaven Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.