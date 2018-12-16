Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Has $9.92 Million Position in General Motors (GM)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,755 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 3.1% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,597,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $220,550,000 after purchasing an additional 206,174 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 203,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 862,449 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

