Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Sells 132,880 Shares of Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 382,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,880 shares during the period. Nexeo Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexeo Solutions were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 390,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,154,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXEO stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $786.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.95. Nexeo Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Nexeo Solutions Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

