Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 369,609 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $58,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Edward Jones lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

