ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Rotork plc is an actuator manufacturer and flow control company. Its operating segment consists of Process Control, Electric, Fluid Systems and Gears. The company primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining and other industries. Rotork plc is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ROTORK PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXY opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ROTORK PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

