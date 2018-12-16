Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Trevali Mining (TV) Price Target to C$1.00

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TV. CIBC lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised Trevali Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.86. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.119999998909091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

