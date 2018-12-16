Royal Bank of Canada Raises Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target to C$118.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$103.50 to C$97.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$96.22 on Thursday. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$76.53 and a 12 month high of C$101.48.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.28999995307629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,093,190.00. Also, insider Sandip Rana sold 6,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.55, for a total transaction of C$618,495.15. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,628.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

