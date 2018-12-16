Royal Bank of Canada Trims Continental Gold (CNL) Target Price to C$4.00

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Continental Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Continental Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

TSE:CNL opened at C$2.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Continental Gold has a one year low of C$1.98 and a one year high of C$4.13.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Jose Carrizosa purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,708.00. Insiders bought a total of 28,750 shares of company stock worth $72,892 in the last 90 days.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

