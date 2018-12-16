RPM International Inc. (RPM) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 452,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,255,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 293,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 271,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.21 per share, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Ballbach acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $68.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

