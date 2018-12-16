Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Relx PLC (RELX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Relx by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 78,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Relx by 1,445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 215,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Relx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,062,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,304 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Relx by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,086,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 535,622 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

RELX stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

