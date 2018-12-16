Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 131,790 Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 131,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDLP. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seadrill Partners by 171.6% during the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,357,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 857,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Seadrill Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seadrill Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Seadrill Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SDLP opened at $2.17 on Friday. Seadrill Partners LLC has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $163.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). Seadrill Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

