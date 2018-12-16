Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 42.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 691,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.11). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, October 19th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

