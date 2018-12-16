Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,848 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 708.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 354,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.26. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 175.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. TheStreet raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

