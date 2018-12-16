Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,872 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

In related news, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $57,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $392,000 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGMO opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

