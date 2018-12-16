Scientific Games (SGMS) PT Set at $22.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) received a $22.00 price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Scientific Games stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.21. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $104,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the second quarter worth $710,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 29,822.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

