Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) Stake Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,640 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.70% of Seabridge Gold worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

SA stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.39 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.25.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

