Seaport Global Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPX Energy (WPX)

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Seaport Global Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.74.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 2.40. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 1,847,610 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,496,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 618.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 576,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 495,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 192,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.