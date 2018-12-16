SeaSpine (SPNE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $311.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SeaSpine has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SeaSpine by 261.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 61,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth about $850,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

