Sector Gamma AS Buys Shares of 36,000 Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,000. Biogen comprises approximately 2.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Biogen by 503.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Biogen by 61.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,096 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Biogen by 21,407.0% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 665,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 662,120 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $218,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Biogen by 163.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 524,575 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.58.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $314.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

