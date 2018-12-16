Sector Gamma AS Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Sector Gamma AS trimmed its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,647 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 0.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $603,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $298,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,809. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RARE stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sector Gamma AS Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/sector-gamma-as-has-2-24-million-holdings-in-ultragenyx-pharmaceutical-inc-rare.html.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.