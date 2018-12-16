SEER (SEER) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,116.00

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, SEER has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One SEER token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, CoinEx and Ethfinex. SEER has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11,116.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.02311538 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00142780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00178979 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031254 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00031456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About SEER

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for SEER is seer.best. SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER.

Buying and Selling SEER

SEER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OTCBTC, CoinEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEER using one of the exchanges listed above.

