SegWit2x (B2X) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One SegWit2x coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex, Exrates and YoBit. SegWit2x has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $141,817.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SegWit2x alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00015493 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00002042 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SegWit2x Profile

SegWit2x is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official website for SegWit2x is b2x-segwit.io. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X.

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Graviex, Negocie Coins, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SegWit2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SegWit2x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.