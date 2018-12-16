Select Medical (SEM) Trading Down 6.5%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.77. 509,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 610,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 37,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $751,233.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,393,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,682 over the last ninety days. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Select Medical by 232.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Select Medical by 237.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Select Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 61,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

