Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

