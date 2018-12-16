Serco Group’s (SRP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SRP. Liberum Capital raised Serco Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Serco Group to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 83 ($1.08) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 107.40 ($1.40).

SRP stock opened at GBX 98.25 ($1.28) on Thursday. Serco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82.25 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.60 ($1.62).

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 399,661 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £383,674.56 ($501,338.77).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. It provides defense, health, justice and immigration, transport, and citizen services. The company also offers non-clinical support services to hospitals; environmental and leisure services, as well as a range of front, middle, and back-office services to public sector customers; and IT services.

