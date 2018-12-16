Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morningstar set a $90.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 781,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $74,314,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $641,992,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $57,222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,227,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,032,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,287,839 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

