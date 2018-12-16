SG Americas Securities LLC Has $727,000 Position in Neenah Inc (NP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neenah from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $179,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,781.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Neenah Inc has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Neenah had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Neenah’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

