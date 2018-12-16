SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,223 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 429.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

