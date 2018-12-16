Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. Shift has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $8,985.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shift has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00009088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,682,597 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

