Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Bought by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the quarter. Shire comprises approximately 5.8% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Shire were worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shire by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,297,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Shire during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Shire during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,032,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shire during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,686,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHPG opened at $174.95 on Friday. Shire PLC has a fifty-two week low of $123.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shire PLC will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

SHPG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.11.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

