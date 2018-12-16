Short Interest in Mitel Networks Corp (MITL) Decreases By 67.8%

Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,747 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the November 15th total of 1,694,360 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,415,131 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MITL shares. BidaskClub lowered Mitel Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.
In other news, insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,782.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,701.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $48,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mitel Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,934,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,880,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Mitel Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,632,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,680,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 974,267 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mitel Networks stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Mitel Networks has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.31.
Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.07%.
Mitel Networks Company Profile
Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.
