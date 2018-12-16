Short Interest in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Increases By 10.0%

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,571,185 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 16,886,869 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,508,391 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on People’s United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 48,200 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $866,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 146,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $398.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

