Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Expands By 186.8%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,571,094 shares, a growth of 186.8% from the November 15th total of 547,847 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,015,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $656.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBLK. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $144,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

