Sierra Wireless (SWIR) & PC Tel (PCTI) Head-To-Head Review

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Tel has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Sierra Wireless does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sierra Wireless and PC Tel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 1 3 4 0 2.38 PC Tel 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus price target of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 67.67%. PC Tel has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.25%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than PC Tel.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and PC Tel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $692.08 million 0.72 $4.13 million $0.58 23.88 PC Tel $91.44 million 0.79 $3.82 million $0.10 39.40

Sierra Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than PC Tel. Sierra Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and PC Tel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -3.13% 2.66% 1.77% PC Tel -0.59% -1.57% -1.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of PC Tel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of PC Tel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats PC Tel on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.