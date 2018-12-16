Signature Bank (SBNY) Position Increased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

