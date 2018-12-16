Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Signature Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Signature Bank by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $329.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Signature Bank (SBNY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/signature-bank-sbny-shares-sold-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp.html.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.