Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.33 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post $224.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.64 million and the lowest is $224.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $201.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $877.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $876.70 million to $878.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $932.62 million, with estimates ranging from $924.70 million to $944.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $124.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $81.97. The company had a trading volume of 253,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $110.70.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $113,330.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,526 shares of company stock valued at $287,501 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157,082 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

