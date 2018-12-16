Silver Bear Resources (SBR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 81598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

About Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

