Skyline (SKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. Skyline has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million.

In related news, insider Centerbridge Capital Partners sold 262,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,722,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $105,494,095.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,655,229 shares of company stock worth $279,331,369 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 642,938 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 642,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyline by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Skyline by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

