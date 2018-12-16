SM Energy (SM) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

SM opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.98. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SM Energy by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

