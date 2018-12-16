Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marret Resource (MAR) Share Price

News coverage about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a coverage optimism score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Marret Resource has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

About Marret Resource

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

