Sony Corp (SNE) Receives $69.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sony has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 60.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

