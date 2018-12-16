SOOM (SOOM) Price Down 9.9% This Week

SOOM (CURRENCY:SOOM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. SOOM has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $814.00 worth of SOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOOM has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDCM.

SOOM Coin Profile

SOOM’s total supply is 88,257,261 coins. The official website for SOOM is fourthblockchain.org. SOOM’s official Twitter account is @soomblockchain. SOOM’s official message board is fourthblockchain.org/notices.html.

SOOM Coin Trading

SOOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

