Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $336.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.40. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.65%. Equities analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Georgia S. Derrico acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,760.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,910 shares of company stock valued at $136,510. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSI Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% during the third quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 134,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

