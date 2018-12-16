Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 246.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,725,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $794,719,000 after buying an additional 1,343,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,579 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,076,000 after buying an additional 328,453 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,500,152 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after buying an additional 886,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,167,424 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $161,158,000 after buying an additional 868,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,859,143 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.85.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,798.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

